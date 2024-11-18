Maritime rescue services recover body from the sea off the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 20:42

The Guardia Civil is investigating the identity of a man and the circumstances of his death of a man whose body was found in the open sea early this Monday afternoon 18 November, off the coast of Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol.

The alert was raised by the crew of a pleasure boat, who sighted the body of a person floating offshore at 1.45pm. It was located nine nautical miles south of the city of Malaga, as confirmed by sources from the rescue team.

The Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service mobilised the Alnitak vessel, which sailed to the place indicated by the pleasure boat. Once the body had been pulled from the sea, it was taken back to Malaga port.

Guardia Civil officers and forensic experts from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga are now working to identify the body and determine the circumstances of the death. To do this, as usual, they will look into the latest cases of missing persons, as it is believed that the man had only been in the water for a few days.

Meanwhile, Salvamento Marítimo is maintaining a search for Tino, a 60-year-old fisherman who has been missing since 14 November, when he went rod fishing on Lagos beach, in Vélez-Málaga.

After his disappearance was reported, the Local Police found the angler's clothes, his rod and his car on the beach where he had gone, but there was no trace of him. The search for him is still active.