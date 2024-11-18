Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Maritime rescue services recover body from the sea off the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Maritime rescue services recover body from the sea off the Costa del Sol

The Guardia Civil is trying to identify the deceased and investigating the most recent reported cases of missing persons

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 18 November 2024, 20:42

The Guardia Civil is investigating the identity of a man and the circumstances of his death of a man whose body was found in the open sea early this Monday afternoon 18 November, off the coast of Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol.

The alert was raised by the crew of a pleasure boat, who sighted the body of a person floating offshore at 1.45pm. It was located nine nautical miles south of the city of Malaga, as confirmed by sources from the rescue team.

The Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service mobilised the Alnitak vessel, which sailed to the place indicated by the pleasure boat. Once the body had been pulled from the sea, it was taken back to Malaga port.

Guardia Civil officers and forensic experts from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga are now working to identify the body and determine the circumstances of the death. To do this, as usual, they will look into the latest cases of missing persons, as it is believed that the man had only been in the water for a few days.

Meanwhile, Salvamento Marítimo is maintaining a search for Tino, a 60-year-old fisherman who has been missing since 14 November, when he went rod fishing on Lagos beach, in Vélez-Málaga.

After his disappearance was reported, the Local Police found the angler's clothes, his rod and his car on the beach where he had gone, but there was no trace of him. The search for him is still active.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  2. 2 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  3. 3 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  4. 4 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  5. 5 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  6. 6 Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar
  7. 7 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  8. 8 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  9. 9 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  10. 10 Reigning champions dumped out as Great Britain march into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Maritime rescue services recover body from the sea off the Costa del Sol