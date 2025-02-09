Man arrested for killing his wife and setting fire to family home in Benalmádena

A man has been arrested in Benalmádena for allegedly killing his wife and setting fire to the family home, where the victim lived with the couple's three children - all minors - and another son from a previous relationship.

The incident happened at around 5.25am this Sunday morning, 9 February. The arrested man was the one who first phoned the 112 Andalucía emergency service system and reported the fire at a property, located in Benalmádena Pueblo, but without indicating that it was or had been his house.

A Local Police patrol quickly arrived at the scene and rescued the children. After smothering the flames, the officers found the victim inside the house, with signs of violence, and arrested her partner as the person allegedly responsible for her death. He had also allegedly assaulted the children.

The deceased was Spanish, aged 48, while the detainee is of Nigerian origin, aged 42. They had been together for about 13 years and had three children together, the eldest, aged about 11, and two younger sisters.

The couple lived in a two-storey house in Benalmádena Pueblo. The mother of the deceased lived on the upper floor, while the victim lived on the ground floor. According to sources, she had recently separated from the alleged perpetrator of her death.