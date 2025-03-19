Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of the court in Malaga. SUR
Man who tried to throw his wife over balcony in Benalmádena spared prison sentence
Justice system

Six years after the incident in Benalmádena, the woman maintains that it was 'just an argument' and that 'she doesn't want to press charges'

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:08

Six and a half years have passed since a man allegedly tried to throw his wife over the balcony of their flat in Benalmádena. The court has now suspended the two-year prison sentence, which was previously reduced from the nine years that the prosecution had asked for. In addition, the victim has continuously stated that it was "just an argument" and that she "does not want to press any charges".

The incident took place in the evening of 18 September 2018, when neighbours reported to the police that they could see half of the woman's body hanging off the balcony and hear her screaming: "He's killing me, call the police!" Even though the woman sustained injuries and an anxiety attack, the Finnish couple based in the Costa del Sol town have not undergone the formalities of legal separation. The defendant has expressed his desire to continue the relationship.

The victim was not present during the last trial due to cardiac issues, which required her admission to hospital. Previous court hearings declared that the incident had also caused distress to the couple's children. The prosecution had initially asked for a nine-year prison sentence for attempted murder and a 10-year ban on communication, as well as a restraining order for the same period.

However, taking into consideration the victim's claims and citing lack of evidence to support murder intentions, the court reduced the sentence to only two years in prison for threat and injury, before suspending it altogether.

