Major work starts to stabilise Costa del Sol beaches and help prevent erosion The 1.1-million-euro project to improve Malapesquera and Santa Ana beaches in Benalmádena will begin in March 2023 and take 10 months to complete

Protecting and caring for the beaches is a must for an area such as the Costa del Sol, where the majority of tourists come for the beaches and sun. For this reason, Spain's government delegation in Malaga has announced major stabilisation projects for Malapesquera and Santa Ana beaches in Benalmádena.

Work will begin this March to extend the existing 80-metre-long breakwater between the two beaches. «This will solve the erosion problems and definitively improve this part of the Benalmádena coastline, which will result in better protection against waves and a notable improvement in the beach area for public use,» explained the province's sub-delegate Javier Salas.

«Along with this project to protect Benalmádena's coastline, the government is investing 30 million euros to protect our coastline», added Salas. This investment is going into improving the beaches of Ferrara (Torrox), Malapesquera and Santa Ana (Benalmádena), La Cala and El Bombo in Mijas, Guadalmina-Guadaiza in San Pedro de Alcántara and Venus-Punta del Ancón (Marbella), Baños del Carmen (Malaga).

The local mayor visited this area on Monday and explained the importance of this project given the consequences of storms in the area: «Every year we suffer the consequences of storms from the east and west, which reduce the capacity of our beaches due to the loss of sand. In a tourist town like ours it is important to implement measures to help stabilise the coastline,» added Victor Navas.

The execution period for this work, financed by European Next Generation funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, is expected to be 10 months. The company that has been awarded the contract is Sando. Navas explained last week that the objective is to finish the works in June but the deadline could be extended until October to avoid affecting tourism in the summer.