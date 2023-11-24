Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Overall view of the scheme with its two-storey shopping centre. SUR
Major transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
Planning

The 4.5-million-euro scheme will feature a two-storey shopping centre, extensive rooftop terraces and a big "aquarium of the Costa"

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 24 November 2023, 16:34

Benalmádena town hall is moving forward with its plan to update, or rather completely transform, Puerto Marina port and has revealed what is envisaged for the scheme. It says the main objective of this adventurous project is "to make room for sport, training, leisure, culture and quality employment, and to create a new port model with a realistic, sustainable project that will be a reference for the coming decades".

In the area of the main dock, a two-storey shopping centre with 7,000 square metres of commercial space is proposed, in addition to 5,500 square metres of rooftop terraces with panoramic views out to sea. The berths for the most prestigious boats will be located in front of the shopping centre.

Berths for boats.
Berths for boats. SUR

Another attractive element will be the construction of what the council describes as the "great aquarium of the Costa del Sol", which will have an underwater tunnel that will lead to a new green area in front of the nautical centre. Pedestrians will have special importance in the design, which is why access to the port from Avenida Alay is being designed. The town hall said most of this 4.5m-euro transformation will be paid for with the port's own funds.

