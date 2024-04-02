Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 15:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena council has announced that it has begun the 'paperwork phase' of the drafting of the project to transform part of the marina, a project which has now been made public.

The work is part of a series of measures that the town hall has agreed with the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucía (APPA) to adapt the marina to current needs and to comply with the regulations established by the Junta de Andalucía to grant the council a 25-year extension of the concession. In total, the major renovation of the port includes an investment of 4.5 million euros.

Around a thousand boats are moored in the marina and they all arrive and leave through the same access point, which in high season, with practically all the boats in use and the nautical schools operating at full capacity, becomes a problem, as well as a safety black spot.

The remodelling of the dock where the nautical schools are located aims to put an end to this situation, in addition to modernising the entire area. The work will include a dam, which will be built to separate the dock where the schools are located from the port mouth. According to the councillor for the port, José Luis Bergillos, this will enable them “to separate the children who are using the boats from the rest of the port traffic”, which will “limit the possibility of accidents.”

In addition, a 100-square-metre commercial building will be constructed, along with two warehouses to store the boats belonging to the nautical centre. The work affects the water surface and therefore requires the intervention of the coastal authority.

The project also includes the renovation of infrastructure (water, electricity and fibre optic cables), the installation of photovoltaic energy panels, the location of several charging points for electric vehicles, as well as the redevelopment of the inner dock, where a vocational training institute for trades linked to the sea will be located.