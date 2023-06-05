Lorry fire forces closure of A-7 in Torremolinos, resulting in long tailbacks At the moment, recovery crews are working to remove the burnt-out truck, which occupies the hard shoulder and right lane of the Cadiz carriageway, from the now partially opened road

It has been a complicated start to the week on one of the main artery roads of the Costa del Sol. A lorry blaze on the A-7 forced the busy coastal motorway to be closed, in the Cadiz direction, for an hour and a half this morning.

The vehicle fire broke out around 4.50am in Torremolinos - between this town and the exit to Arroyo de la Miel - and was not completely put out until 6.15am, when the road could be reopened to traffic the DGT traffic management centre confirmed to SUR.

Currently, it is possible to pass the scene of the incident in the central lane and on the left, although there are more than three kilometres of traffic tailbacks at kilometre point 1,000, where the blaze happened.

At the moment, recovery crews are working to remove the burnt-out truck, which occupies the hard shoulder and the right lane of this section of the A-7, in order to fully reopen the road.