Long-awaited new train station on the Costa del Sol could finally become a reality The Nueva Torrequebrada project was given a boost after Spain's Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, visited Benalmádena

The construction of a long-awaited Cercanías train station in the Nueva Torrequebrada area of Benalmádena took a step closer to becoming a reality this week after Spain's Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, visited the town with with the general secretary of the PSOE in Málaga, Daniel Pérez.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, had previously met with the minister last November to discuss the procedures in order to make the new stop a reality. The outcome of this meeting was that changes to the classification of the land had to be secured and approved by the government before the project could begin.

After several years of campaigning, the town hall has promised to resume the project in order to support the demand of thousands of residents for a new stop.

Benalmádena currently has two stops on the C1 commuter line - Torremuelle and Arroyo de la Miel.

Sánchez claimed that the last local government (PP) “did not have the will to carry out the project”, but that now, with the Socialist commitment to resume the idea of the station, “we are going to start with the procedure so that the project goes ahead”.

The minister also pointed out the importance of meeting the needs of the residents of the area, stating that this type of improvement serves to build “friendly and sustainable city models, where public transport is prioritised”.

Víctor Navas, added, “The government of Pedro Sánchez has unblocked all the large city projects, and now it responds to a continuing demand from the residents of Nueva Torrequebrada. With the creation of this new station, we will see their quality of life and mobility fully improved.”