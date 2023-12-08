Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Paseo del Pan Triste, with an abundance of vegetation. SUR
Torremolinos locals complain about trees and overgrown shrubs making road more dangerous
Torremolinos locals complain about trees and overgrown shrubs making road more dangerous

People living on Paseo del Pan Triste fear there may be a serious road accident due to the problem

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:03

Locals living on the Paseo del Pan Triste have raised concerns with Torremolinos town hall about an overgrown area of land that is making the road more dangerous. They fear there may be a serious road accident due to falling branches from the overgrown vegetation, and potentially even a whole tree collapsing, especially during the winter as wind and rain increases.

The concern not only lies with falling debris, but also the fact that the dense vegetation blocks light, reducing visibility on the road, making driving ever more dangerous on this road.

As such, locals are calling for the town hall to step in. As the land is privately owned, the council would need to buy out the site to begin tackling the problem. The town hall has said that it is aware of the problem.

