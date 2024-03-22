Lifts from town to beach back in action in Torremolinos

Sections
Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:44
The lifts that connect Torremolinos town centre with El Bajondillo seafront are to be back in action this Friday (22 March) for an initial trial period.
The two old lifts that had been out of order since 2021 and seriously vandalised have been completely replaced.
The lifts, which can be accessed from Plaza Punta Tarifa in the town, have cost 228,000 euros and will be open every day from 10am to 2pm, and from 4 to 8pm.
