Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Bajondillo lifts. SUR
Lifts from town to beach back in action in Torremolinos
Infrastructure

Lifts from town to beach back in action in Torremolinos

The two old lifts that had been out of order since 2021 and seriously vandalised have been completely replaced

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:44

Compartir

The lifts that connect Torremolinos town centre with El Bajondillo seafront are to be back in action this Friday (22 March) for an initial trial period.

The two old lifts that had been out of order since 2021 and seriously vandalised have been completely replaced.

The lifts, which can be accessed from Plaza Punta Tarifa in the town, have cost 228,000 euros and will be open every day from 10am to 2pm, and from 4 to 8pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad