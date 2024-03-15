Lift offering panoramic views of Costa del coastline due open in Torremolinos next month

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 15 March 2024, 22:39 | Updated 22:50h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the new lift that will connect Parque de La Batería to Avenida Carlota Alessandri will be operational in April, once the appropriate tests are carried out to verify its correct operation.

Offering panoramic views of the Costa del Sol coastline, work on the elevator began earlier this year, after years of complications. The project was stopped in 2017 due to the loss of a subsidy to finance the lift, and more recently, because the current project had to be modified to meet safety standards.

The lift, which has a capacity for eight people, will facilitate access from the park to the beaches of Montemar and La Carihuela, something that locals and visitors have been requesting for many years. Previously, pedestrians were faced with a 30-minute walk from the main entrance of the park, which is located next to the Montemar train station.

With a budget of 900,000 euros, the lift is supported by an iron structure painted in the municipality’s corporate colours (turquoise and white), and has a 60-metre walkway that connects directly with the park. There are also plans for a new park-and-ride area to ease parking problems on the coast during the high season.

This is not the only project of this type the town hall will undertake. The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, announced last November that funds had been allocated for another lift in the Punta Tarifa area. Likewise, funds have also been earmarked for repairs to the Plaza Panorama lift, which connects to Calle de las Mercedes in El Bajondillo .

These measures are part of a more ambitious plan that includes other actions to save the orography of the municipality and to make it more accessible. This is the Camino del Agua, which is expected to improve the connection between the town centre and the beach, a project that was announced last September.

Along with the works to improve mobility, other projects are being carried out in Plaza Vicente Aleixandre, as well as the planned major reform of Plaza La Nogalera, which has a budget of 3.2 million euros.