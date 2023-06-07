Lady luck smiles on ten lottery winners in Torremolinos ONCE ticket seller Francisco Esteve sold prize-winning coupons worth a total of 350,000 euros from his pitch in Plaza La Nogalera in Monday's daily draw

SUR Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Ten luck punters in Torremolinos shared a total of 350,000 euros in Monday’s (4 June) ONCE lottery thanks to the number 31620, a coupon that has distributed more than one million euros among the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Huelva and Seville.

ONCE salesman Francisco Esteve sold ten coupons worth 35,000 euros each at his point of sale in Plaza La Nogalera, in the heart of Torremolinos.

“I am very happy and excited to be the person to sell the winning tickets, especially for the people of Torremolinos. One is always trying to sell prize tickets, so it is a joy to finally give them something,” the vendor said.

This continues the lucky streak of the ONCE daily lottery within Andalucía after Saturday's Sueldazo left a prize of one and a half million euros in Malaga, and 200,000 euros in Rute (Cordoba). On Sunday, another 240,000 euros was won in Tarifa (Cadiz).

The daily coupon puts at stake a prize of 500,000 euros for the number plus the series, and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for the five figures of the winning number.

The Spanish national organisation for the blind, Organización Nacional de Ciegos Españoles, commonly known as ONCE is a foundation founded on 13 December, 1938, to raise funds to provide services for the blind and people with serious visual impairment.