The half marathon was presented last week. SUR
Lace up your running shoes, there&#039;s still time to register for Benalmádena&#039;s half marathon this weekend
Athletics

Lace up your running shoes, there's still time to register for Benalmádena's half marathon this weekend

Organised by the town hall and Holiday World, the coastal race - along with two shorter options - will take place on Sunday 26 November

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 20 November 2023, 13:12

Benalmádena town hall and Holiday World Polynesia came together last week to announce that the V Half Marathon, along with two shorter routes, will take place on Sunday 26 November from 10am.

Organised by the council and the holiday resort, all proceeds go to the therapeutic educational programme of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, which, since 1985, has supported thousands of people with addiction problems and their families.

More than 150 runners have already signed up for the race, which will start at the ‘elephants’ roundabout, before heading along Benalmádena coastal road and back to the holiday resort, where an afternoon of live music and entertainment, along with a huge paella for all participants, will be staged.

Registration, which can be made on www.dorsalchip.es until 22 November, costs 24 euros for the half marathon, and 18 euros for the ten and five-kilometre route (seven euros for children). Price includes bib, T-shirt, insurance, and refreshments during and after the race.

Director of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, Belén Pardo, said, “The recreational, festive, sporting and family nature of the race is essential to show the people we support healthy lifestyle habits and another way of enjoying leisure and having fun with the family. In 2022, we gave help to 1,355 people with addiction problems thanks to the involvement and solidarity of all the people involved with the race.”

The race has been consolidated in the Andalusian calendar and it continues to gain support from prominent personalities of Spanish sport, including María Torres, two-time karate world champion; and Alfonso Sánchez, former professional basketball player, among others.

