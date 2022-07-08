New Torremolinos shuttle bus service to reduce traffic during busy summer months It will connect the centre of the town with La Carihuela and be rolled out on Monday 11 July

Torremolinos town hall has announced that a new shuttle bus service that will connect the centre of the town with La Carihuela will begin on Monday 11 July. The service was requested to facilitate access to the beaches of La Carihuela, and is intended to reduce traffic during the summer months.

The new temporary summer service is part of the M-140 route that links Cártama with La Carihuela, which, due to the new agreement between the council and the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area, will now stop in Calle Hoyo.

Departures from Calle Hoyo to Carihuela will happen twice a day at 11.45am and 3.55pm, while the return journey can be made from the bus stop next to the Hotel Amaragua at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

The council has pointed out that the bus stop in Calle Hoyo is located close to the free car park at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre

“Now, thanks to this agreement, both residents who want to go down to the beach without having to look for a parking space in the middle of summer, and tourists who stay in the center of the town and want to visit or eat in the fishing district, can move with total comfort,” a spokesperson for the town hall said.