Italian man admits stabbing Paula to death in Torremolinos and said she died in a 'struggle' Marco R.G., also under investigation for the death of Sibora Gagani in the Costa del Sol town in 2014, said that when he committed the crime he had been using cocaine, alcohol and diazepam for several days, as well as injecting himself with testosterone

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The man accused of killing Paula in the La Carihuela district of Torremolinos in May has confessed to stabbing her to death during a “struggle”.

Marco R. G. had been tight-lipped about Paula’s case, but didn’t hold back from making a spontaneous confession that he was responsible for the death of Sibora Gagani, the young Italian-Albanian woman who was also his partner until 2014, and who has been missing since then. That statement led to officers finding her body walled up in the apartment they shared together in Torremolinos.

And now, the Italian man has made another confession, this time about Paula, during an interview with a forensic doctor from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga who evaluated him in Torremolinos, Marco R.G. admitted that he gave her "two stab wounds" during a struggle.

Paula was found with numerous stab wounds, including in the back. According to investigators, on 17 May, the two began to argue out of jealousy and Paula told Marco that he needed to leave the flat they shared in La Carihuela, despite no longer being a couple.

Marco told the interviewer that he had not left the property because he lacked the money to do so but explained that he had prepared some bags with his belongings to leave. He acknowledged that in one of these bags he kept a kitchen knife that he had taken, a few days earlier, from a colleague in the catering business where he worked as a cook.

The suspect told the officer that Paula threw the bag at him and the knife fell to the ground. Then, according to his version, she picked up the weapon and he took it from her, which led to a struggle in which, he admitted, he stabbed his ex-partner twice.

The Italian, who has just been transferred to another prison in Andalucía, told the forensic specialist that when he committed the crime he had been using cocaine, alcohol and diazepam for several days, as well as injecting himself with testosterone.

In the Institute of Legal Medicine interview, he labelled himself as a drug addict and said that he consumed two grams of cocaine a day, that he smoked about five joints a day of marijuana and that he drank a bottle of whisky or rum a day, all mixed with steroids.

Asked about his background, Marco, 45, told the specialist that he studied a degree in hotel management, and that he is divorced and the father of two children aged two and seven. He said he was diagnosed in Italy with schizophrenia and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 1996 or 1997 for hallucinations and a manic episode.

He also said that in 2009 he was being treated by a psychiatrist in Tenerife, but stopped taking the medication because it did not agree with him. The alleged murderer of Paula and Sibora blamed his "mental instability" on drug addiction and his illness. But the forensic expert did not apparently notice any distortion in his reality, judgement or reasoning.