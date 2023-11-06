Initiatives launched to help boost business in Benalmádena marina after slump in trade

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has launched a recuperation plan designed to increase the volume of business in the marina, since local traders claim their sales have reduced due to a drop in the volume of visitors. Much of the blame has been put on the current works on Avenida Alay, which for more than a year has closed the main access of the port to traffic.

The project will endeavour to support the shops, bars and restaurants by hosting a series of educational and cultural activities, including markets, exhibitions, workshops, street theatre performances, puppet shows, a book market, and family activities in English and Spanish.

To coincide with Spain's public holidays on 6 and 8 December, the port will present El Gran Circo del Puerto; while throughout January, a series of environmental workshops about caring for the planet will be held. Other initiatives include boat trips to teach children the secrets of the sea; visits to the Sea Life aquarium, as well as the Music&Market Fest, a festival with training workshops for children, and live concerts.

Four-year investment project

The mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, has promised to revitalise the image of Puerto Marina with a four-year investment package, the first major renovation project in more than 40 years, to bring it into the 21st century.

The marina has remained practically the same since it was inaugurated in 1981, but the new project will entail a major reform to adapt it to current needs, and above all to comply with the regulations established by the Junta de Andalucía - through the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucía (APPA) - to grant the town hall a 25-year extension on the concession.

The plan includes the reforming of the nautical sports dock and the creation of a new dock, the creation of a professional maritime training institute and the reformation and expansion of the Nautical Centre, among other initiatives.