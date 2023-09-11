Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The port will undergo its first major renovation project in more than 40 years. SUR
Benalmádena marina to undergo four-year transformation &#039;to bring it into the 21st century&#039;
Benalmádena marina to undergo four-year transformation 'to bring it into the 21st century'

The area has remained practically the same since it was inaugurated in 1981, but now a 4.5-million-euro project has been announced that will adapt it to meet current and future needs

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 11 September 2023, 13:47

Benalmádena's Puerto Marina, voted one of the best marinas in the world, is to undergo its first major renovation project in more than 40 years in order “to bring it into the 21st century”.

The marina has remained practically the same since it was inaugurated in 1981, but now a four-year project has been announced that will entail a major reform to adapt it to current needs, and above all to comply with the regulations established by the Junta de Andalucía - through the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucía (APPA) - to grant the town hall a 25-year extension on the concession.

The project was announced last week by José Luis Bergillos, CEO of Benalmádena Puerto Deportivo, who explained that the concession can be extended providing a series of renovations and improvements are carried out, which, according to the town hall, amount to an investment of 4.5 million euros.

The council has already presented its investment proposal, which must be carried out within four years, and expects the granting of the extension to be received in October.

The investment package, which will be financed by the council, will include the creation of a professional maritime training institute and the reformation and expansion of the Nautical Centre. The proposal also contemplates the renovation of the infrastructure, as well as the redevelopment of the interior dock, including the Paseo de las Estrellas, which “would be completely renovated,” according to Bergillos.

New dock

The bulk of the planned investment, which will be “the most striking part,” will involve the reforming of the nautical sports dock and the creation of a new dock.

Along with this, actions that comply with the requirements of the APPA will include the reform and expansion of the Nautical Centre in order to increase the space available for municipal schools linked to water sports.

The final part of the project involves the installation of solar energy panels and the location of several charging points for electric vehicles.

“The separate actions that make up the investment plan will be ready in the spring of 2024, and the works, which must be complete by the summer of 2027, will begin after the summer of that year,” Bergillos said.

