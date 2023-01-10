Ideas competition launched for renovation of Benalmádena port The project has a maximum budget of eight million euros and the winning proposal should reflect modernity without neglecting the port's architectural value, quality and elegance

Benalmádena port is one of the most attractive marinas on the Costa del Sol. / SUR

The board of directors that manages Puerto Deportivo de Benalmádena (commonly known as Puerto Marina) has launched an ideas competition for the redevelopment of the popular marina, voted one of the most attractive on the Costa del Sol.

Suggestions for the competition to revamp the facility, which marked its golden anniversary last November (although it was not officially inaugurated until 1982) can be submitted until 23 January.

The project covers a wide area, for which a plan is sought that reflects modernity without neglecting the port's architectural value, quality and elegance.

The objective is to renovate several areas of the marina and its surroundings with the aim of further enhancing the tourist value of the facilities and promoting the integration of new sources of attraction in the area.

As published in the terms of the competition, a series of criteria will be taken into account when evaluating the projects presented, including the architectural value and quality of the design, which must commit to sustainability and innovation.

Another requirement is that it must be possible to carry out the renovation in phases so that it does not interfere with the daily life of the traders, workers and residents of the area.

In addition, ideas that take into account accessibility and measures to contribute to the environment and energy saving, as well as technological innovation, will be valued.

The winning proposal for the revamp, which will have a maximum budget of eight million euros, will receive 50,000 euros; the second, 6,000, and the third, 3,000 euros.