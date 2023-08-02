Iconic Benalmádena hotel will remain closed for the entire summer season The hotel chain, which began a complete refurbishment of the Best Tritón facilities last autumn, had originally planned the reopening for this high season

The Best Triton hotel, an emblematic hotel on the Costa del Sol, along with other great 'classics' such as the Pez Espada and the Tropicana, will remain closed throughout the summer high season due to a delay in the refurbishment works that have been under way since last autumn.

Despite the fact that at the beginning of the works, the Best Hotels chain announced that the works would be finished by this summer, the truth is that the deadline has not been met for "various reasons that have caused delays", explained sources from the company itself. One of these was the appearance of pockets of underground water, to which a solution had to be found.

The company has guaranteed that the project remains as it was designed and unveiled last year, only that it will need more time to become a reality. For the moment they do not dare to give new dates, although it is certain that the works, which are fully visible from Avenida Antonio Machado and from the main promenade in Benalmádena, near Malapesquera beach, make it clear that there is still much work ahead.

Ampliar Virtual image of the new façade planned for the Best Triton. SUR

The Best Hotels chain has already announced that the refurbishment of this four-star establishment will involve a comprehensive renovation of the 500 rooms and all the communal areas. The aim is to add new services, including the construction of new leisure pools and an infinity pool, and the creation of a spa and beauty salon with a wide range of treatments and a massage cabin, which will also position the hotel in the health and wellness sector. More than 200 new parking spaces will also be added. In addition, once the refurbishment is completed, it will have a gym equipped with the latest technology and a commitment to gastronomy that will be materialised with a 'sky bar' and a new area where it is planned to offer an à la carte brasserie restaurant with local products and another buffet-style restaurant with live cooking with national and international cuisine.

Given the importance of family tourism, the hotel chain has planned to create new facilities for children's clubs.

Best Hotels, currently manages 38 hotels in Spain, Andorra and the Dominican Republic with more than 12,000 rooms, and has three hotels with more than a thousand rooms in Benalmádena. It started its expansion in southern Spain more than twenty years ago. The chain focused its attention on the Costa del Sol and, more specifically, on Benalmádena. The first hotel that the hotel chain incorporated in this resort was the Best Triton in 1997, the following year, the Best Siroco and, finally, in 2003, the Best Benalmádena. After carrying out refurbishment projects in the latter two establishments, work is now focused on the Best Triton.