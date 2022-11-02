Iconic Benalmádena hotel closes until summer for major refurbishment The 500-room Best Tritón, which was a symbol of luxury in the 1960s, will reopen next year with new leisure and infinity pools, a spa and a ‘sky bar’

It was on July 17, 1961 when the Triton Hotel first opened its doors. More than a thousand guests gathered at the inauguration of what was - at that time - only the third luxury hotel to be built on the Costa del Sol, after the Pez Espada and the Tropicana. This iconic hotel on the Costa del Sol marked the beginning of Benalmádena's journey into tourism, the industry that everyone associated at that time with Torremolinos.

Now the four-star Best Triton is closing its doors to reopen next summer with the purpose of once again marking a new stage for the establishment in which it wants to position itself as a benchmark for the destination's high-end offer.

The Best Hotels chain has revealed that it is going to carry out a comprehensive renovation of the 500 rooms and all the common spaces in a project designed to allow a greater optimisation of them. The plan is to add more services, which will include the construction of new recreational pools and another 'infinity pool', and create a spa and a beauty salon with a wide range of treatments available, to position the hotel in the health and wellness sector. A new gym, equipped with the latest technology, will also be added and there is a commitment to gastronomy that will materialise with a 'sky bar' and a new area where it is planned to offer an à la carte grill restaurant with local products and another buffet with live cooking with national and international food.

Benchmark of a high-end destination

Given the importance of family tourism, the chain has planned to create new facilities for children's clubs where the youngsters of the family can have fun with ‘digital experiences’.

Juan Alcubilla, corporate general director of Best Hotels, said that "the objective of this ambitious renovation is to once again position the hotel as the benchmark of a high-end destination, with excellent service, innovative, modern and sustainable facilities and that the visitors can enjoy a complete holiday experience on the magnificent beach of Benalmádena”.

Alcubilla said that "all the improvements and innovations are aimed at making the hotel sustainable and have low environmental consumption, which is why it will implement the latest technology, both in the rooms and in the common areas”.

Best Hotels

The Best Hotels chain currently manages 38 hotels in Spain, Andorra and the Dominican Republic offering more than 12,000 rooms. It currently has three hotels with more than a thousand rooms in Benalmádena, after starting its expansion in southern Spain more than twenty years ago. The chain focused on the Costa del Sol and, more specifically, in Benalmádena. The first hotel that the hotel chain incorporated in the municipality was the Best Tritón in 1997, in the following year, the Best Siroco and, finally, in 2003, the Best Benalmádena.

The group has pointed out that in 2016 they completely renovated the Best Benalmádena, and a year later the Best Siroco, both with four stars. Alcubilla said that "we want to grow as a company and our plans go hand in hand with those of Benalmádena. We believe in its tourist potential, and that is why this year we are starting the total renovation of the historic Best Tritón".