Walkers in Torremolinos at the start of the event. SUR
Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hundreds of walkers brave the weather on the Costa del Sol in support of breast cancer

Two walks took place simultaneously from Torremolinos and Benalmádena on Sunday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Monday, 23 October 2023, 11:40

Despite forecasts of heavy rain at the weekend, hundreds of people in pink T-shirts, mostly oncology patients and their families, turned out for the second Marea Rosa (pink tide) awareness walks on the Costa del Sol on Sunday.

Torremolinos

The Torremolinos event, held in support of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), began at 11am from the Meliá Hotel on Bajondillo beach and followed a route along the Virgen del Carmen promenade, crossing into the port of Benalmádena, where they joined up with walkers from the march organised by the AECC of Benalmádena.

The Torremolinos walkers were accompanied by children from the Al-Andlalus adapted athletics club, who carried pink helium balloons to further highlight the cause. The event also included a convoy of classic cars along the main coastal road between the two municipalities, while members of the Torremolinos rowing club participated by embarking on the journey by sea.

Walkers in Benalmádena set off from Bil Bil castle.
Walkers in Benalmádena set off from Bil Bil castle. SUR

The walk in Benalmadena began at El Bil Bil Castle and, according to the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, it was “a resounding success”.

The events were part of the two municipalities initiatives to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative that highlights the global burden of breast cancer, risk factors for developing breast cancer, and initiatives to prevent it.

