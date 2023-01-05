Growth puts Benalmádena on verge of 'large population' status Around 7,500 foreign residents are not included in the official figures because they have not registered, or re-registered, on the padrón

The population of the municipality of Benalmádena has risen from 70,204 in 2021 to 73,160 in 2022, according to the latest study based on the census (padrón) of Spanish municipalities. This is the second highest growth of the last decade.

In recent years, the increase has been more gradual, at a rate of about 1,000 inhabitants per year. The largest recent rise before this was from 2012 to 2013, when it went from 65,965 to 69,002.

"This increase in the census represents the highest population growth in Benalmádena in recent times and places us on the verge of reaching the goal of 75,000, which would allow us to become a Municipio de Gran Población," the town's mayor, Víctor Navas, said.

This would make Benalmádena Malaga province's fifth town, apart from Malaga city, with this special "large population municipality" status, following behind Marbella, Mijas, Vélez-Málaga and Fuengirola.

Foreign residents

The town hall is also working on an initiative that could contribute to a more accurate figure of the population, explained local councillor Sergio Torralvo. He calculates that around 7,500 foreign residents are not reflected in the recent INE's figures because they had not registered, or re-registered, on the census.

He said that municipal officials have been visiting residents who have not yet updated their registration to inform them of their duty to carry out the procedure.