The government once again refuses a new train station on the Malaga - Fuengirola line In response to a question in parliament, the Ministry of Transport has said a station at Nueva Torrequebrada is not viable because few passengers would use it and it would cost too much to build and maintain

The government has once again rejected the proposal for a train station at Nueva Torrequebrada, in Benalmádena. In response to a question asked by the Partido Popular in parliament, the ministry said that too few people would want to use it and the small amount of savings it might provide did not justify the investment and maintenance costs.

This is a longstanding proposal, which was reactivated by the mayor of Benalmádena, Victor Navas, in January. Although he has said that the council and the railway administration company Adif are due to meet again in three months’ time to discuss this idea of a new station on the C-1 Malaga-Fuengirola line, the response in parliament on 18 March was very clear, even though Benalmádena council has offered to co-finance the works via a collaboration agreement.

The government said in its response that the only new stations planned by Adif are at Albal (Valencia), Parla Norte (Madrid) and Avenida de la Igualdad (Cordoba). Nevertheless, the council does not plan to give up.

“We are going to be persistent about this, because it is something that people want: we are aware that mobility has changed since November 2020 and that is why we have been back in contact with the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, to reactivate this project and look at other possible alternatives,” said Navas.