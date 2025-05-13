Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena

SUR Benalmádena Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 13:53 Compartir

Gilmar Consulting Inmobiliario has opened its 30th office, the newest addition being in Benalmádena, at an event on 9 May led by founders Jesús Gil Marín and Manuel Marrón Fuertes.

The office received a blessing from father Gonzalo Martín, and deputy mayor of Benalmádena, María Presentación Aguilera, cut the ribbon to officially unveil the new office. During her speech, Aguilera thanked the estate agency for "having chosen a location as special as Benalmádena itself". She also congratulated Gilmar for "chosing the right location, in a key place for the Costa del Sol, which will maintain the enormous success that Gilmar has in other municipalities".

In his speech, Manuel Marrón commented on how "great the estate agency's team is in the municipality" and added there will be "surprises" aimed at collaborating agencies in the area.

Jesús Gil Marín explained emotionally, "We are classical: we like to be blessed, we like to fly the Spanish flag and feel Spanish, and that is a beautiful thing," words which were met with applause from the audience. At the same time, he highlighted Gilmar's commitment to developing the municipality: "We will contribute, if it's possible, to making the name Benalmádena bigger than ever."

More than 250 people attended the event, among them clients, sector representatives, friends of the company, collaborating agencies, press and public authorities. These included Lucía Yeves, member of the Spanish Senado for Malaga's Partido Popular; Raúl Campos, local councillor for trade, consumer affairs, openings and public roads; and María Luisa Robles, councillor for citizen participation, education and the elderly.

With their new opening, Gilmar is demonstrating its strategy for expanding across the Costa del Sol, where it already has offices in Malaga, Marbella, Puerto Banús and Estepona. The new office in Benalmádena will be home to an initial team of 20 specialised professionals and will become a strategic centre for their work on short term rentals for the entire region.

About Gilmar

Gilmar Consulting Inmobiliario was founded in Madrid in 1983 by Jesús Gil Marín and Manuel Marrón Fuentes, the owners and representative councillors. Currently, the agency bridges several areas from the rental market, to new and used property sales; rustic properties; capital markets; and retail. Their network comprises of 37 sales teams across the country: in Madrid, Costa del Sol, Seville, Costa de Cadiz and Las Palmas in Gran Canaria. Gilmar also maintains close connections with the top estate agencies in over 35 countries.