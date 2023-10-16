Gang that supplied drugs at festivals and private parties along the Costa del Sol busted

Sections
Police on the Costa del Sol have busted a gang that was allegedly responsible for supplying drugs at festivals and private parties along the coast.
National Police officers arrested five men and a woman - all aged between 24 and 34 - after a dozen raids were carried out in properties in Benalmádena and Torremolinos. Officers seized 6,768 grams of MDMA; 859g of pink cocaine; 2,282g of ketamine; 13,727g of marijuana; 1,775g of hashish; 29g of cocaine; 2,000 ecstasy pills; a dozen joints; and 13,840 euros in cash.
Four guns were also seized, as well as two bladed weapons, four vehicles and drug paraphernalia. Members of the gang had connections with half a dozen cannabis associations on the Costa del Sol, to which they illegally supplied marijuana and hashish.
They also allegedly supplied a large amount of drugs at festivals and private parties in Marbella and Estepona. During the investigations, police intercepted several deliveries of drugs; in one of them, a couple who worked as DJs at a festival were arrested after they were caught transporting 50 ecstasy pills. The gang used a wide network of flats, storerooms and premises to hide the drugs, according to the police.
