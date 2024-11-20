Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video: Police in Spain bust international gang that recruited minors to commit murders on the Costa del Sol
CNP
Crime

The investigation began after officers detained a foreign teenager in Benalmádena who belonged to this group, which recruited criminals through a Telegram channel

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 14:49

National Police have smashed an international gang that recruited murders and bombers and which operated in Spain and on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation was sparked in Benalmádena following the arrest of a foreign minor. National Police officers discovered he had travelled to Spain to assassinate a member of a rival biker group. But the investigation revealed this was not an isolated case as behind this order was an organisation dedicated to recruiting teenagers in Sweden and Denmark to commit settling of scores crimes, in which they even used explosives.

Police discovered the minor had been the subject of a recruitment process through social media - where the gang had used a Telegram channel to recruit them - and had subsequently sent them to Spain to commit the murder. To carry out the crime, the gang had planned to send an assault rifle and had planned the perpetrator's escape, which would initially be on an electric scooter, according to investigators.

In addition to the arrest on the Costa del Sol, two other minors, also of Swedish nationality, who had travelled to Denmark with the intention of committing another murder, were arrested in Denmark. Two firearms were also seized from these teenagers.

Second phase

The second phase of the police operation was focused on locating, identifying and arresting the members of the gang who recruited these young men, commissioned the murders, managed the trafficking of arms and drugs, and laundered the money obtained from the crimes.

The criminal network included a married couple and their youngest son, who, together with his father, played a key role in the recruitment and payment of other minors responsible for committing the murders, according to investigators.

Alicante raid

In early November, police raided a home in San Juan in Spain's Alicante region, where the parents and a minor member of the gang were arrested. This house was where all the organisation's activity was centralised and was constituted as the "centre of operations", investigators said.

Police investigations also uncovered a major criminal network operating between Sweden and eastern European countries which is still under investigation, coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, with the cooperation of Swedish and Danish police forces.

