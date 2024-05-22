FreakCon relocates on the Costa in what promises to be biggest geek culture festival in Spain

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 20:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

The organisers have made it clear: FreakCon is the biggest geek culture festival in Spain. The event will be staged in 70,000-square-metre space, and is promised to be ideal to let "your geek side to come out in all its splendour".

The event is expected to be a big one, as last year 45,000 people attended. The VIII International Festival of Manga, Comic, TV Series, Animation and Video Games, which will be held for the first time at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, away from its usual location in neighbouring Malaga city, has cosplayers such as Enji Night, Eothen and Nyukix on the line-up for 25 and 26 May.

Dubbing actors such as Hermoti, Jon Samaniego or Sergio Liébana; illustrators such as Salva Spin, 72 Kilos, Belén Ortega or Antonio Lorente; or actors such as Paco Tous, together with Javier Quintas, director of the new series Zorro, among many other actors, artists and influencers will be there.

This was announced by the director of the festival, Monica Ibars, at a presentation ceremony in which she was accompanied by mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid; councillor Francisco Garcia and Diputación vice president Antonia Ledesma.

"We are proud to be able to host such an event, which has such a high level of loyalty from thousands of people who love geek culture. It is well known that Torremolinos concludes the month of May by celebrating its pride in diversity. I believe that with FreakCon we will expand this focus and first it will be geek pride, which will give way to LGBT pride. Without a doubt, in Torremolinos there is room for everything and everyone, because there is a reason why it is the place where everyone can be whatever they want to be," said the mayor, who made it clear: "There will be a food court with original food trucks in the open air, which will undoubtedly generate an atmosphere that has never been seen before at a FreakCon. And thank you, in general, for the enthusiasm shown in the days leading up to the event and for believing that a new stage can begin in this space for this event, which I am convinced will be a success".

More than 45,000 visitors last year

Antonia Ledesma said: "Last year there were more than 45,000 visitors, and I am convinced that this edition will be much more successful, because the natural attraction that Torremolinos has, is going to make it a special edition. This event maintains an essence, a spirit, which makes it attractive to all audiences, but also connects with a modern, technological, diverse and fun province that has been shaped over recent years, and Torremolinos, undoubtedly, with the help of its mayor, is one of the driving forces behind all these sectors".

Meanwhile, the FreakCon director said attendees can expect a hybrid version of a festival, in the open air. "Finally we will have a food truck space, a gastronomic experience like no other, thanks to this great space that is the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos. We will host playgrounds, shows, performances, a fun atmosphere, suitable for all audiences and that will allow all those who visit Torremolinos this weekend, enjoy a great experience at this festival. We are sure that we have chosen the best place for FreakCon to continue to grow, along with the town of Torremolinos," Ibars said.

The 2024 festival has the support of the Torremolinos town hall, OXO Museo del Videojuego Málaga, Turismo Costa del Sol and the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority, as well as the backing of other sponsors and collaborators.

FreakCon will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 10pm. Tickets are on sale for 10 euros for one day, or 18 euros for the whole festival, on the organisation's website freakcon.es. There will also be a box office area at the festival for those who have not purchased their tickets online.