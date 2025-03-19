Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Local Police car crew responds to a call for trees crashing down onto the street. SUR
Torremolinos town hall rolls out beach clean-up plan following battering by recent storms
The weather incidents in Malaga province have caused damage to lampposts, trees and signage in different parts of the Costa del Sol holiday resort

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:51

Torremolinos town hall has launched an urgent plan to remove the large amounts of reeds accumulated on its beaches, as well as those that are expected to arrive with the overflow of the Guadalhorce river. The operation, which started today, will last at least fifteen days.

Recent storms throughout the province of Malaga have caused damage to various infrastructures and natural sites. The last storm to pass - Laurence - left 33mm of rainfall in just six hours. Continuous downpours have caused a rapid and high overflow of rivers and streams, leading to complications in certain areas of Torremolinos, especially in Playamar and Bajondillo.

The beach clean-up will be carried out by public urban cleaning company Litosa. Once the reeds have been removed, they will undergo a period of fermentation, so that they can be crushed and spread in pine forests, where they will greatly benefit the soil.

In addition, lampposts, trees and signage on multiple streets and avenues in the town have been affected by the strong winds between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Large leaves and palm trees have fallen on Avenida Benyamina. Workers are currently recovering containers and litter bins, which the wind has moved to Avenida Marifé de Triana, in the direction of Playamar, and the promenade.

Torremolinos town hall will continue to monitor the weather forecast in the municipality and will inform of any new alerts. Where necessary, authorities will demand the closure of parks and public buildings, as well as the suspension of activities.

