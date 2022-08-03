Jerez de la Frontera to dominate Festival de Arte Flamenco in Benalmádena The nineteenth edition of the popular flamenco gathering, which is free, will be held on the Los Nadales fair ground in Benalmádena Pueblo

The Festival de Arte Flamenco will return to Benalmádena for the first time since before the pandemic with a line-up of some of the genre’s most formidable performers, many of which descend from Jerez de la Frontera.

Organised by the Peña Flamenca La Repompa and the town hall, the nineteenth edition of the popular flamenco gathering will be held on the Los Nadales fair ground in Benalmádena Pueblo on Saturday 6 August.

The main attraction of the festival will be Antonio Agujetas, a singer of the most traditional forms of cante (flamenco song) who descends from one of Jerez de la Frontera’s most celebrated Gypsy flamenco dynasties.

He will be joined by Samuel Serrano, a young singer from Cadiz, and Jesús Méndez, another heavyweight singer from Jerez; while the dance will be supplied by Gema Moneo, also from the sherry capital.

One of Malaga’s top singers, Amparo Heredia - La Repompilla, will also appear at the festival. La Repompilla belongs to a long line of celebrated flamenco performers that includes her aunts, La Repompa and La Cañeta de Malaga.

The guitar accompaniment will be supplied by Pepe del Morao (Jerez) and Luis El Salao (Malaga).

The festival, which is free, will start at 10pm.