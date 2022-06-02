Remodelling of Plaza de Olé in Benalmádena gets underway The first stages of the work will affect the terraces of the many bars and restaurants located in the square, although the town hall has assured that it will be completed before the end of July

The first phase of the integral remodelling works of the Plaza de Olé in Benalmádena Costa got underway this week. The project will include the pedestrianisation of the secluded square, which residents and local business owners have been requesting for several years. The first stages of the work will affect the terraces of the many businesses located in the square, although the town hall has confirmed that this stage will be completed before the end of July.

The work will transform the area into a new leisure space, with shaded areas and a central garden with a fountain. Work will also be carried out on the underground car park in order to solve the problem of flooding during bad weather.

The entire project will have an execution period of 110 days and an investment of more than 500,000 euros.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, visited the square earlier this week to see how the work is progressing, and to ensure locals, some of whom questioned the “timing” of the work, that “completion is scheduled for before the end of this summer”.

Tucked away in a quiet corner just a few minutes' walk from the Puerto Marina, the Plaza de Olé is one of Benalmádena’s most popular squares and it attracts thousands of tourists due to its location and for its varied selection of bars and restaurants.