First large-scale St George's Day event in Benalmádena rated 'a huge success'

Organised by popular Costa entertainer Cath John, the festivities were held in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel on Sunday

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 24 April 2023, 15:20

Hundreds of patriotic English residents, along with locals and visitors, came together in Benalmádena on Sunday (23 April) to celebrate St George’s Day, the first large-scale event in the province to mark the feast day of England’s patron.

Organised by Benalmádena-based entertainer Cath John, the festivities were held in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel and included a variety of live music, which included tributes to iconic British bands like Take That, Wham, The Beatles, and The Spice Girls. Other groups to perform were the Rock and Roll Brothers and Rock of the Ages.

Cath John, who, as well as being one of the coast’s most established singers, is also the president of the Welsh Society Costa del Sol, told SUR in English that the event was “such a huge success”, she and her team have decided to make it an annual date.

The event presented tributes to iconic British acts like The Spice Girls and Take That. SUR

“I am overwhelmed by the great support shown for this first edition, and so happy with the feedback from people saying what a great day was had by all. A tremendous thanks to all of the team and the unbelievable entertainers. See you all next year,” Cath said.

