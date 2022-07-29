Fair in honour of Benalmádena patron returns in August The town hall has announced a full programme of activities to suit all ages

The Feria de la Virgen de la Cruz will make a welcome return to the streets of Benalmádena in August with a programme of religious services and cultural activities to suit all ages.

The fair, which will take place between 11 and 15 August, will be preceded on Sunday 7 August by the traditional pilgrimage in honour of the Virgin, which is the patron of Benalmádena Pueblo. The colourful cavalcade will depart from the Jardines del Muro at 10.30am, before embarking on its route through the streets of the village and on to the Finca Casablanca, where an afternoon of religious and cultural events will take place.

The daytime feria, which will be held in Plaza Alguacil, will offer live entertainment and dance performances, children’s activities and, for the first time, concerts by local bands.

The night fair will be located on the Los Nadales feria ground and will present the habitual attractions, along with nightly concerts by national artistes: this year’s line-up will include El Canijo de Jerez, the former frontman of the highly successful flamenco-rock band Los Delinquentes; Paco Candela, one of Seville’s most popular flamenco singers; and Mojinos Escozíos, a Barcelona rock band who, along with their own compositions, perform the songs of Jimmy Hendrix, ZZ Top and Deep Purple.

The highlight of the festivities takes place on Monday 15 August, the patron’s feast day. The beginning of the proceeding will be announced with the ringing of the church bells at 10am, and at midday, a mass will be held in the Santo Domingo de Guzmán Church, followed by a concert by the choir of Nuestra Señora de la Paz de Malaga.

A second mass will be held at 8pm, and this will be followed by the procession of the iconic image through the streets of the pueblo.

