Father and son accused of brutal murder of squatter in Torremolinos The father faces up to 22 years in prison, the son is on the run and is the subject of an international arrest warrant

The trial has opened of a man accused of brutally beating to death a fellow squatter, with the help of his son, in 2019.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the victim’s legs were broken while the duo beat him to death using iron bars and bricks. The attack took place at around 6pm on 21 December 2019 in a building located on Callejón de Morales, in Torremolinos.

The accused reportedly straddled the victim to "prevent him from defending himself” and beat him "repeatedly" on the head and in the face. The victim suffered multiple injuries to his face and hands, including a fracture at the base of the skull that caused a cardiorespiratory arrest due to severe head trauma and triggered a haemorrhage that ultimately caused his death by asphyxiation.

In addition, the accused broke both tibias, which "made it impossible to escape to avoid the aggression to which he was subjected," the Prosecutor’s Office added.

After the crime, the young man returned home where two friends, a man and a woman in their 20s, are accused of helping him destroy evidence. They face up to two years in jail.

The son, who is still missing, is the subject of an international arrest warrant.