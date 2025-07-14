Most problematic point in Costa del Sol's water supply network eliminated

José Carlos García Benalmádena Monday, 14 July 2025, 18:00 Compartir

The most problematic and dangerous section of Acosol's water supply network is now history. The public company finished the emergency procedure last Friday, disabling the problematic section located between Calle Camino de Doña María and Calle Los Girasoles, near the Los Patos hotel in Benalmádena. A new 80-metre bypass will now supply the homes of around half of Benalmádena's population on its way to Torremolinos.

The disabled section was the "most deteriorated and dangerous" of Acosol's main supply network. The most serious breakdowns happened on 4 October 2016, 19 January 2023 and 26 May this year. The first of these caused a flood in the Los Patos hotel and water cuts throughout Benalmádena. The one this year led to a major leak that reached the beach in the area between the Sunset Beach hotel and the El Bil Bil castle.

Now that the bypass has been completed, Acosol is focusing on accelerating the contract for emergency work on the main supply network between Benalmádena and Torremolinos. A stretch of up to six kilometres will be completely renovated, replacing the current network. The project worth 11.51 million euros is financed by Acosol and the Junta de Andalucía regional government.

Benalmádena town hall is pleased with the progress. "We are making progress in improving the supply and the safety of our residents," said councillor for water Juan Olea.