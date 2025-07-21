Benalmádena introduces strict new advertising rules and bids farewell to colourful sun parasols

José Carlos García Benalmádena Monday, 21 July 2025, 12:29 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has approved a colour scheme to unite all the sun parasols at bars and restaurants in the municipality in one standard look: grey. With this, the town bids farewell to a colourful image with the aim of "harmonising" its appearance. However, a different colour might be chosen for districts such as Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa. The grey has been chosen for Benalmádena Pueblo, with the consensus of business owners.

The regulation establishes that all businesses must change their sun shades to grey, with white aluminium profiles and the name of the establishment in black. No other brand names are allowed. Partitions will be allowed, with the lower part made of wrought iron and the upper part made of glass. The name of the establishment can be featured in vinyl or screen print.

In addition, fruit and vegetable displays will be standardised in shops with authorised street occupation throughout the municipality. The structure must complement the façade and the goods must be raised above ground level to comply with health and hygiene regulations.

The colours for Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa are yet to be agreed with business owners in each area. The town hall has assured that it wants to "respect the idiosyncrasy and personality of each urban nucleus".

For this reason, entrepreneurs have been invited to present project by zone. The goal is to make Benalmádena an attractive town that "invites people to stroll through its streets, shop and eat in bars and restaurants" by "eliminating visual pollution".