The ice rink reopened this month after being closed for three years. L.C.
Famous Costa del Sol ice rink reopens, the only one in the whole of Andalucía
The new operators of El Club de Hielo in Benalmádena are hoping to attract local families and groups as well as tourists, after a three-year hiatus

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 13 November 2023, 15:10

The popular ice rink in Benalmádena, the only one in Andalucía following the closure of the rink in Granada, reopened this month after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

The new administrators of El Club de Hielo in the Costa del Sol resort are hoping that it will now become a benchmark when it comes to practising sports such as ice hockey or figure skating, and they are also hoping to host events organised by the Andalusian Winter Sports Federation. Opened in 2006, the club is also the municipal sports centre, where among other facilities is the heated swimming pool.

The ice rink has experienced several hiccups since it was first opened, but spokesperson Enrique Cantillo said that it is now “alive” and “very much part of the rhythm of the town”.

Cantillo explained that the new company is aware of the challenges ahead, but added he hopes that when the season is over next May, some 50,000 people will have used the facility. The majority of them will be students from local schools and institutes, and from nearby municipalities, but Cantillo said that he also hopes to attract families and groups, as well as tourists.

“We are also trying to secure agreements with different parents’ associations, as well as with Finnish and Swedish groups, which have a long tradition in these types of activities,” Cantillo said.

