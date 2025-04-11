Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

In the main picture, Fabian sits waiting for the police to take his statement while a firearm is recovered.
112 incident

Young barber helps foil armed robbery at currency exchange on the Costa del Sol

Several members of the public restrained the robbers until police officers arrived at the scene in Benalmádena and recovered a firearm

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 16:54

A 24-year-old Colombian barber who was walking his dogs in Arroyo de la Miel on Wednesday morning was one of a group of people who helped foil an armed robbery attempt on a currency exchange office.

Fabian explained how he left his dogs at a nearby shop when he realised that something was going on in the exchange office. "There was a lot of commotion and when I walked through the door I saw money lying around and two men holding the manager of the premises down," Fabian explained to SUR.

"One of them ran to the side, but I caught the other one coming out in front of me and grabbed him as best I could," the young man said.

The robber hit him on the head with the butt of the gun.

"I tried to struggle with him to keep him from leaving, but he was much bigger than me; fortunately, someone else quickly came to help me," he explained.

Police officers also arrived on the scene within minutes, seized a firearm and arrested the two robbers, not without a struggle in which one of the officers suffered minor injuries.

surinenglish Young barber helps foil armed robbery at currency exchange on the Costa del Sol