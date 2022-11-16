Costa canine society to host huge Expocan exhibition in Torremolinos this weekend The event, which is expected to attract around 15,000 people, will offer different exhibitions, activities, competitions and shows involving more than 1,500 dogs of 200 breeds

The congress centre in Torremolinos will host the Expocan exhibition this weekend, a canine event that will offer different exhibitions, activities, competitions and shows involving more than 1,500 dogs of 200 breeds. These will include guide and police dog demonstrations, sociability tests, dog education and training workshops and obedience competitions, among other things.

The event is expected to attract around 15,000 people and also help reactivate MICE tourism, a sector that is made up of large groups attending conferences, conventions, seminars, workshops, meetings or exhibitions.

The exhibition, which is organised by the town hall and the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol, was announced by Torremolinos Mayor, Margarita del Cid, who stressed the importance of events of this type so that “employment is maintained and that hotels and restaurants stay open in winter.”

“Expocan allows the reactivation of the congress tourism sector, which is important for us as a generator of wealth and employment. The expected impact of this two-day event is more than 1.5 million euros,” she said.

The event will be held on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November from 9.30am until 8pm (7pm Sunday).

Admission is free to encourage the participation of the maximum number of people who can participate in the various activities. All dogs entering the enclosure must have a microchip and vaccination passport.