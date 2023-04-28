Established guitarists head to Benalmádena for flamenco guitar festival

The events will offer a cycle of monthly concerts that will focus on the important role the instrument plays in Spanish music

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena has announced that its sixth flamenco guitar festival will be staged in the town from Tuesday 9 May until Tuesday 5 December. The event, which is organised by the town hall and the Peña Flamenca La Repompa, will offer a programme of monthly concerts that will focus on the important role the guitar plays in flamenco.

The cycle will present concerts by several of the genre’s most respected guitarists, such as the Sevillian, Salvador Gutiérrez (9 May), who will perform music from his latest album.

One of Malaga’s most talented guitarists, and someone who has carved a lucrative career as a soloist and accompanist, is Daniel Casares (14 November), who said he was “happy to perform at the festival because it is organised with so much passion and dedication to the flamenco guitar”.

Others will include Francisco Vinuesa (6 June), who, from the age of 14, received guidance from the legendary Gerardo Núñez; and Juan Ramón Caro (5 December), a guitarist from Barcelona who has performed with celebrated singers like Miguel Poveda and Arcángle.

All concerts, which are free, will be held at Castillo El Bil-Bil in Benalmádena Costa, with the exception of Daniel Casares, which will take place in the Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel.

www.benalmadena.es