Eleven arrested for sending drugs via parcel delivery companies from Benalmádena

National Police officers have dismantled a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to sending drugs to various European countries via parcel delivery companies, with the arrest of 11 people in various locations in the Andalusian provinces of Malaga and Seville.

The members of the organisation, who advertised their products through instant messaging applications and various social media profiles, shipped marijuana and hashish to countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and the Netherlands.

In the final phase of the investigation - and after the police had intercepted several drug shipments - a change in the modus operandi of those under investigation was detected, who began to carry out road transports using high-end vehicles to deliver the goods themselves.

As a result of the nine searches carried out, the police have dismantled three indoor marijuana plantations hidden in hideouts and have seized firearms, vehicles and more than 25,000 euros in cash, among other items.

The investigation began in January 2024 when officers became aware of the presence of a criminal organisation in Benalmádena allegedly dedicated to sending narcotic substances to various European countries via parcel delivery companies. The initial investigations showed that the network advertised its products through various channels of an instant messaging application, as well as through different profiles of a well-known social media network.

Following numerous police investigations, investigators located and dismantled one of the organisation's supply points in the town of Estepa in Seville in May. During the search, police arrested one of the suppliers and seized 4.2 kilos of vacuum-packed marijuana buds and ready for shipment. They also seized 260 marijuana plants (which yielded a gross weight of 53 kilos), 425 grams of hashish in 39 acorns, 15 grams of cocaine and 1,250 euros in cash.

Since then, officers have made numerous seizures of packages sent by the organisation from the province of Malaga, via different parcel delivery companies, to countries such as Germany, France, Poland and the Netherlands. The seizures amounted to more than 100 kilos of narcotic substances, including marijuana buds and hashish.