Costa del Sol benchmark gay nighclub Eden changes management and name

Emblematic gay nighclub Eden is closing its doors in the coastal town of Torremolinos after 13 years of remarkable success. The establishment will re-open under a new name and different management.

Founder of Acogat (the association of queer business owners) Antonio Domínguez opened Eden in the La Nogalera district in December 2012. The club's success quickly grew and Eden forever transformed the area, converting it into a reference point for LGBTQ+ tourism in Europe.

Since Eden, numerous other gay clubs and bars have opened in La Nogalera. Torremolinos has consolidated a reputation of an LGBTQ-friendly municipality, with an ecosystem of social spaces that contribute to the town's economic wellbeing, diversity and freedom.

Domínguez has decided to step down at the peak of Eden's success. "Better change when we are at the top," he jokes.