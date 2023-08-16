Major British holiday company launches first Dad's Club in the world at a Costa del Sol resort
Opening soon at Holiday World Polynesia, in Benalmádena, easyJet Holidays will offer complimentary dad dancing lessons, frisbee throwing and air guitar tuition as well as a joke-telling workshop
Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 18:33
Following a study commissioned by easyJet Holidays, the group has launched the world's first in-hotel 'Dad’s Club' in the Costa del Solhotspot of Benalmádena, in partnership with comedian Omid Djalili.
The study of 1,000 British teenagers found fathers leave them red-faced by wearing socks with sandals, complaining loudly, causing frisbee accidents and constantly taking photos.
Other ways they inflict holiday embarrassment include wearing age-inappropriate clothing, being greedy at the buffet, using selfie sticks and getting up early to bag sun loungers.
The club will open on the 24th and 25th of August at Holiday World Polynesia in Benalmádena. An hilarious promo video starring Omid Djalili showcases the various activities on offer at the ‘school of cool’. With complimentary dad dancing lessons, frisbee and air guitar tuition as well as a joke workshop.
Comedian Omid Djalili and self-confessed embarrassing parent, said: “It’s a rite of passage for us dads to embarrass our kids. It comes with the job. So I’m very proud to have teamed up with easyJet Holidays to unveil a new club just for dads. A safe space to learn how to throw a frisbee, dance without pulling a muscle and craft brilliant jokes for the 21st century.”
Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of teens admit to trying get out of a holiday to avoid these cringe-worthy moments and 43 per cent said they can’t remember a holiday without a humiliating moment caused by their father.
But when polling the dads themselves, 53 per cent claimed they think they are ‘cool’ on holiday. Although 34 per cent admit to purposely humiliating their kids – and 49 per cent believe it's their duty to do this.
The Top 20 cringe list
Telling bad jokes
Dad dancing
Comparing prices to everything back home
Complaining loudly
Trying to make friends with the locals
Loud conversations with strangers
Trying to join in with teen slang and getting it wrong
Falling asleep by the pool and snoring
Using pet nicknames in front of strangers
Being greedy at the buffet
Telling embarrassing anecdotes
Constantly taking photos
Wearing socks with sandals
Wearing his team’s football shirt
Wearing inappropriate clothes for their age
Failing to be understood while speaking the local language
