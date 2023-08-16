Major British holiday company launches first Dad's Club in the world at a Costa del Sol resort

Opening soon at Holiday World Polynesia, in Benalmádena, easyJet Holidays will offer complimentary dad dancing lessons, frisbee throwing and air guitar tuition as well as a joke-telling workshop

SUR Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Following a study commissioned by easyJet Holidays, the group has launched the world's first in-hotel 'Dad’s Club' in the Costa del Solhotspot of Benalmádena, in partnership with comedian Omid Djalili.

The study of 1,000 British teenagers found fathers leave them red-faced by wearing socks with sandals, complaining loudly, causing frisbee accidents and constantly taking photos.

Other ways they inflict holiday embarrassment include wearing age-inappropriate clothing, being greedy at the buffet, using selfie sticks and getting up early to bag sun loungers.

The club will open on the 24th and 25th of August at Holiday World Polynesia in Benalmádena. An hilarious promo video starring Omid Djalili showcases the various activities on offer at the ‘school of cool’. With complimentary dad dancing lessons, frisbee and air guitar tuition as well as a joke workshop.

Comedian Omid Djalili and self-confessed embarrassing parent, said: “It’s a rite of passage for us dads to embarrass our kids. It comes with the job. So I’m very proud to have teamed up with easyJet Holidays to unveil a new club just for dads. A safe space to learn how to throw a frisbee, dance without pulling a muscle and craft brilliant jokes for the 21st century.”

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of teens admit to trying get out of a holiday to avoid these cringe-worthy moments and 43 per cent said they can’t remember a holiday without a humiliating moment caused by their father.

But when polling the dads themselves, 53 per cent claimed they think they are ‘cool’ on holiday. Although 34 per cent admit to purposely humiliating their kids – and 49 per cent believe it's their duty to do this.

The Top 20 cringe list

Telling bad jokes

Dad dancing

Comparing prices to everything back home

Complaining loudly

Trying to make friends with the locals

Loud conversations with strangers

Trying to join in with teen slang and getting it wrong

Falling asleep by the pool and snoring

Using pet nicknames in front of strangers

Being greedy at the buffet

Telling embarrassing anecdotes

Constantly taking photos

Wearing socks with sandals

Wearing his team’s football shirt

Wearing inappropriate clothes for their age

Failing to be understood while speaking the local language

Getting up early to reserve sun loungers

Showing off in the pool – e.g. cannonballs

Attempting TikTok memes/dances

Wearing tiny swimming trunks

Dads staying at the resort can book their place, free of charge from www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/dadsclub.