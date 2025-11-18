Benalmádena receives donation of historic printing house cabinet

The chivalet will be displayed in the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel.

Benalmádena has officially received a donation of a chivalet, a historic piece of furniture used in old printing houses - a cabinet made up of many small drawers or pigeonholes that stored movable type (individual metal letters). Donated by the family of well-known local businessman Ricardo Campos Parra, who died in 2006, the item has been restored and will be displayed in the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel as part of its enhancement as a cultural space in the town.

The chivalet, considered an essential tool in the history of printing since the time of Gutenberg, symbolises more than five centuries of the evolution of written communication.

The official reception ceremony was attended by culture councillor Jésica Trujillo, and trade councillor Raúl Campos, son of Campos Parra.

“Culture is not built only with new books, but also with objects that tell us where we come from. This chivalet is a jewel of our graphic history and a tribute to all the people who have worked to preserve the printed word,” Trujillo said.

The councillor highlighted not only the historical value of the item but also the philanthropic gesture of the Campos family, emphasising their contribution to the cultural legacy of Benalmádena.