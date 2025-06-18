Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Dog dies and woman injured after fire in Benalmádena

The blaze gutted the house and also affected neighbouring properties, according to the emergency services

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 09:38

A 44-year-old woman had to be treated in hospital on Monday after a fire broke out in a house in Benalmádena, according to 112 Andalucía.

The emergency telephone number operators received several calls just after 7.20pm asking for help because there was a fire at a house in Calle Agave Santangelo Norte. It was indicated that there could be people inside the house, so firefighters from Fuengirola and Benalmádena, the Local and National Police and the 061 health emergency teams were immediately mobilised.

An ambulance crew transferred a 44-year-old woman to the Hospital de Alta Resolución in the Costa del Sol town. The house was gutted as a result of the blaze, which also affected neighbouring properties. Additionally, a dog died as a result of the incident, according to SUR sources.

