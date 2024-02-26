No dog beach for Benalmádena again this summer as legal row rumbles on

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 26 February 2024, 12:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena has been vying for a dedicated pets beach for five years, but each time has hit stumbling blocks such as complaints, public consultation and a court case - now this coming summer will be another year without the space as a legal row continues.

This was announced by town hall, which pointed out that the pet beach will be set up "when there is a judicial resolution that authorises it definitively". "The judicial process that some residents have opened to stop this project from going ahead means that the government team has decided that it is in the best interests of the municipality to wait for the judicial resolution and, once the final ruling is known, to proceed accordingly or to study a new location if the current one cannot be used for this purpose," municipal sources said.

Benalmádena town hall proposed Tajo de la Soga beach - known as Benalcan - for the site's location in 2019. "We have been working on this project for months: it has not been easy to find a beach that would adapt to these needs, and in this one, chosen for its good location and lack of overcrowding, there were many stones that we have moved to the shore and we are installing a shower and a special drinking fountain for pets, as well as beach furniture," pointed out the then councillor for beaches, who did not imagine that shortly afterwards all that work would not be of much use.

There were complaints about the location and so the town hall arranged for public consultation so residents could help decide where the pet beach should be located. The council then chose Arroyo Hondo beach, with facilities installed in preparation of it officially becoming a beach for animals. It was in operation in 2021 and 2022, but was closed when it went to court in 2023 after a local resident denounced the town hall.

Misuse

In her complaint, the woman claimed the dog beach was not authorised by the Junta de Andalucía, and that dog owners left their pets' excrement and urine in the area without cleaning it up. A judge took urgent precautionary measures, which included the suspension of the use of the beach for all types of pets, the withdrawal of advertising signs, data on websites and all information related to the beach. The court case remains ongoing.