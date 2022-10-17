Benalmádena town hall allows access to dogs in all municipal buildings The Costa del Sol council has responded to a demand made by a local animal rights group (GAB), who have been campaigning for several years to change the restriction

Benalmádena town hall has announced that dogs will now be allowed to enter all municipal buildings, an initiative that has, until now, been reserved for guide dogs. The council has finally responded to a demand made by a local animal rights group (GAB), who have been campaigning for several years to change the law, which finally came into force on Friday 14 October.

The measure was officially announced by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, who said that dogs would no longer have to be tied up outside while their owners go about bureaucratic procedures.

“Following the approval by the government of the law against animal abuse, we wanted to introduce this symbolic gesture of removing the sign that prohibited dogs from entering from the entrance of municipal buildings,” the mayor said.

The initiative is part of the council’s plan to make Benalmádena a pet-friendly town, and the mayor said that he would try to improve certain aspects involving domestic animals in the municipality, including access on local bus services.

“We are going to work so that soon owners can also use the municipal urban bus lines in the company of their dogs,” Navas declared.

The mayor was quick to point out that Benalmádena was one of the first municipalities in Spain to introduce the control of the pets' DNA to avoid animal abandonment. He added that it was also one of the first to implement an ordinance for pet owners to clean their animal’s urine and excrement from public streets.