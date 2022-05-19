New documentary to put spotlight on Torremolinos buskers The aim of the video is to showcase the profession by revealing the life stories and daily routines of ten street artists who regularly work in the town

Filming some of the buskers at work in the Plaza Costa del Sol earlier this week. / SUR

The centre of Torremolinos was converted into a huge stage earlier this week for the recording of Artistas Callejeros, a new documentary that puts the spotlight on the town’s buskers. The goal of the project is to showcase the profession by revealing the life stories and daily routines of ten street artists who regularly work in Torremolinos.

The docuvideo, which was shot in various locations in the town, is being made by Eduardo Molero, who is also a street performer, along with the help of Álvaro Sánchez and Pablo Ramírez,

Eduardo, who worked in sales, began working as a street performer in 2019, after suffering a stroke brought on by stress, which is when his “chip changed”.

During a trip to Paris to recuperate, Eduardo experienced two buskers at an underground train station, and this gave him the idea to change his career for something a little less stressful.

“I took my wife and we went on a trip to Paris. I remember in the underground station at the Arc de Triomphe I heard music and I didn't know where it came from. I was very shocked to see that that melody came from two street musicians. I arrived back in Spain on a Thursday, and on Friday I bought a music system just like the one those Parisian musicians used,” he explained.

His story, along with those of musicians such as René, who acquired his license 12 months ago; and Daniel, who has played the harp for 60 years, are revealed in the documentary, which will premier in Torremolinos next month.