Developer announces plans to turn derelict Torremolinos hotel into accommodation for digital nomads

A new proposal to convert the derelict Hotel Los Alamos in Torremolinos into a ‘co-living’ space for digital nomads has been put on the table by a property developer. The Nuovit company intends to give the land a new use by transforming the property into a place where those who only depend on a computer and a good internet connection can live and work.

The developer has confirmed that plans are being drawn up for the project, although details of the design of the 15,000-square-metre space where the hotel is located are yet to be revealed.

The troubled hotel has been left abandoned for the last ten years, after the company that managed the property went into bankruptcy. Local authorities were forced to brick-up the doors and windows of the hotel after squatters moved in, causing alarm and concern among local residents.

During this time, several companies have shown an interest in the property, but to date none of the proposals have materialised.

The plot was acquired in 2019 by the Edipsa real estate company, which announced that it would build a residential complex consisting of 56 homes, communal areas, gardens and swimming pools, although this project failed to materialise also.

It is now hoped that the project to convert the once popular tourist accommodation into a residential area for those who work remotely will become reality, bringing to an end ten years of uncertainty for a run-down property that the locals have claimed is an “eye sore”.