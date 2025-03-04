Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
José and Isabel inside their shop. L. Cádiz
Well-known sports shop to close its doors after trading for 40 years in Benalmádena
Retail

Well-known sports shop to close its doors after trading for 40 years in Benalmádena

Deportes Trébol, one of the oldest stores in the Costa del Sol town, is preparing to lower the shutters after decades kitting out Malaga province sports clubs, schools and local residents

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:30

One of the oldest shops in Benalmádena - Deportes Trébol - will close in a few months. Owners José García and Isabel Villasana have decided to take this step as they retire after 40 years of providing sports gear for sports clubs, schools and local residents.

The establishment, located on the corner of Calle Velarde and Calle Manuel Martín in the neighbourhood of Arroyo de la Miel, has played a key role in the development of sports in Benalmádena for decades. It was one of the first shops in the sector in the municipality.

Deportes Trébol's management and marketing strategy demonstrates how loved the shop has become by residents and local businesses. The area in which it is located is neither popular nor central. As the owners have described it, the street is somewhere "you go if you need something specific, not if you are going for a casual stroll". Moreover, José and Isabel have relied solely on word of mouth as a promotional strategy. "We still work without a website or social media networks and I still do everything by hand with my notebook," said José.

Despite the lack of networking resources, the shop has been supplying sports clubs in Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Marbella, Alhaurín and other municipalities in the province, as well as schools and other shops that buy from them. "This has always been a family affair, the four of us have always been united," added Isabel.

For a few days now, two posters have been displayed in the window of Deportes Trébol. One of them reads: "Liquidation due to retirement. Forty years at your service." The other one features a drawing resembling an avatar of José, dancing and celebrating, accompanied by the phrase: "This legend is retiring."

Given that their two sons have their own jobs, Isabel and José have decided to close and retire so that they could spend more time with their grandchildren and travel. Nonetheless, the closure of Deportes Trébol marks the end of a chapter in the history of Arroyo de la Miel.

End of stock

The shop will remain open for a few more months, until the end of the sports clubs' season and until everything has been liquidated. For now, the future of the establishment, which was previously a bar and a foosball business before becoming Deportes Trébol, remains unknown.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  3. 3 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  4. 4 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  5. 5 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa
  6. 6 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  7. 7 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  8. 8 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  9. 9 Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province
  10. 10 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Well-known sports shop to close its doors after trading for 40 years in Benalmádena