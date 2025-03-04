Well-known sports shop to close its doors after trading for 40 years in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:30 Compartir

One of the oldest shops in Benalmádena - Deportes Trébol - will close in a few months. Owners José García and Isabel Villasana have decided to take this step as they retire after 40 years of providing sports gear for sports clubs, schools and local residents.

The establishment, located on the corner of Calle Velarde and Calle Manuel Martín in the neighbourhood of Arroyo de la Miel, has played a key role in the development of sports in Benalmádena for decades. It was one of the first shops in the sector in the municipality.

Deportes Trébol's management and marketing strategy demonstrates how loved the shop has become by residents and local businesses. The area in which it is located is neither popular nor central. As the owners have described it, the street is somewhere "you go if you need something specific, not if you are going for a casual stroll". Moreover, José and Isabel have relied solely on word of mouth as a promotional strategy. "We still work without a website or social media networks and I still do everything by hand with my notebook," said José.

Despite the lack of networking resources, the shop has been supplying sports clubs in Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Marbella, Alhaurín and other municipalities in the province, as well as schools and other shops that buy from them. "This has always been a family affair, the four of us have always been united," added Isabel.

For a few days now, two posters have been displayed in the window of Deportes Trébol. One of them reads: "Liquidation due to retirement. Forty years at your service." The other one features a drawing resembling an avatar of José, dancing and celebrating, accompanied by the phrase: "This legend is retiring."

Given that their two sons have their own jobs, Isabel and José have decided to close and retire so that they could spend more time with their grandchildren and travel. Nonetheless, the closure of Deportes Trébol marks the end of a chapter in the history of Arroyo de la Miel.

End of stock

The shop will remain open for a few more months, until the end of the sports clubs' season and until everything has been liquidated. For now, the future of the establishment, which was previously a bar and a foosball business before becoming Deportes Trébol, remains unknown.