112 incident

Body of 57-year-old man found floating in Costa del Sol marina

A member of the public alerted the emergency services this Sunday morning after they spotted the lifeless body in the water at the popular holiday destination

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Sunday, 16 November 2025, 18:04

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found this Sunday morning, 16 November, in Benalmádena marina on the western strip of the Costa del Sol. At the moment no further details of the circumstances surrounding the discovery have been released.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call at 8.45am from a member of the public alerting them to the lifeless body floating in the water near pontoon 3 of Puerto Marina.

The 112 call centre operators immediately mobilised the 061 emergency health services to the scene although they could do nothing for the victim, along with the Guardia Civil, Red Cross, coastguard and maritime rescue services, National Police and the Benalmádena Local Police force.

